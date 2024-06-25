Denmark actually had more shots, more shots on target and more possession than England last time out, and Hjulmand's men will be desperate to build on that with a win against Serbia on Tuesday.

Denmark, who are currently second in the group behind England, know a win will secure them a spot in the last 16, while a draw will be good enough if England beat Slovenia elsewhere in Group C.

Serbia lost against England in their group opener, and they looked set to lose against Slovenia last time out - however, Luka Jović's 95th-minute goal snatched a point.

Dragan Stojković's side have to beat Denmark, and if England don't lose against Slovenia, Serbia will go through to the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Denmark v Serbia on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Serbia?

Denmark v Serbia will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Denmark v Serbia kick-off time

Denmark v Serbia will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v Serbia on?

Denmark v Serbia will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 6:45pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Denmark v Serbia online

You can also live stream Denmark v Serbia online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Denmark v Serbia odds

