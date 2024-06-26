Third-place Czech Republic have just a point to their name so far, however, which means they need to win to stand any chance of making it out of the groups – and their hopes of doing that look to have been dented by a potential injury to star striker Patrik Schick.

A Czech victory wouldn't necessarily be curtains for Turkey, though, as three points could still be enough for them to finish as one of the best third-placed sides - as long as they can better Hungary's goal difference (-3 goal difference, 2 goals scored, 5 goals conceded).

With everything still to play for, the final group games of Euro 2024 promise to deliver the drama and tension that the rest of the tournament has so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Czech Republic v Turkey on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v Turkey?

Czech Republic v Turkey will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2024.

Czech Republic v Turkey kick-off time

Czech Republic v Turkey will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v Turkey on?

Czech Republic v Turkey will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Czech Republic v Turkey online

You can also live stream Czech Republic v Turkey online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Czech Republic v Turkey on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Czech Republic v Turkey odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Czech Republic (13/8) Draw (23/10) Turkey (17/10)*

