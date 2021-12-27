What channel is Crystal Palace v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will hope to pull out of a tailspin when they face Norwich in this week’s round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

The Eagles have shown plenty of promise in 2021/22 but have lost four of their last six games and only won one in that spell.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira missed the trip to stand in the Palace dugout in their clash with Tottenham at the weekend due to testing positive for COVID but it remains to be seen whether he is ready to return for the Norwich clash.

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and know they must start picking up their form immediately or they will be too far gone to survive.

Dean Smith’s men have lost their last four matches but he knows that one victory would change the entire complexion of the relegation battle with very few points in it between the bottom four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Norwich?

Crystal Palace v Norwich will take place on Tuesday 28th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Norwich will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Norwich online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Norwich on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Crystal Palace v Norwich team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Butland; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Schlupp; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Norwich predicted XI: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Byram; Cantwell, Pukki, Tzolis

Crystal Palace v Norwich odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Norwich

Palace have shown indicators of progress and evolution this term, but Vieira needs them to pick up results or the new style will count for very little.

Wilf Zaha’s suspension could hurt them in this one, but they still boast plenty of talent in attack to get the job done.

Norwich showed signs of improvement at the beginning of Dean Smith’s reign but that spark has since fizzled out. He faces a massive task to simply win another game of football.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Norwich (17/2 at bet365)

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.