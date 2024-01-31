The GOAT is set to go up against his old nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, once more, pitting the two greatest players of a generation against one another for their last, last, last dance.

However, plans have been thrown into turmoil following an injury to Ronaldo that has put Al-Nassr's plans into disarray recently.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury news as Al-Nassr prepare to face Inter Miami.

More like this

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Lionel Messi in Al-Nassr v Inter Miami?

Messi is fit and ready to go. He came through a 4-3 defeat against Al-Hilal unscathed, and will line up for Inter Miami in the Middle East once again.

Ronaldo is a different story. The 38-year-old suffered a calf injury during training in China as part of Al-Nassr's mid-season tour.

As a result, Al-Nassr cancelled two planned matches in China, much to the anger of thousands of fans with tickets for the game. Videos on social media appeared to show a number of fans forcing their way into the Al-Nassr team hotel to express their anger.

Ronaldo released a statement saying: "As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries.

"I felt that I am always special here. I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way. We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and be back here. We will be back.

"Unfortunately, I have some problems, but this is part of football and my life. We are sad because we knew this could happen. We will be back to make the Chinese people happy, this is my goal. I want to play for you.

"Don’t be sad because I am sad, and I hope you understand the circumstances of a football player."

The club has remained silent on whether Ronaldo will or will not feature in the match, but the signs do not appear to be positive.

The matches in China were due to take place on 24th and 29th January, and his injury was deemed enough to rule him out of both encounters. The game against Inter Miami takes place on 2nd February.

The fixture is likely to proceed regardless of Ronaldo's injury troubles due to the presence of Messi, but it won't quite carry the same weight if Ronaldo doesn't make the cut.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.