As if being put to the sword by Sheffield United wasn't enough, Leicester were demolished Bournemouth in a logic-defying showdown on the south coast, proving that no result is a given in this league. Not one.

Frank Lampard's men are very much alive and kicking in the war for the top four, but the bright yellow banana skins of Norwich will rock up at Stamford Bridge with nothing to lose, and that could prove dangerous.

Daniel Farke's men have finally swallowed the bitter pill of relegation, probably aware that would be their fate since they returned from lockdown with a heavy defeat to Southampton.

More like this

With nothing left to play for other than pride – or for several star performers, a big-money move – the pressure is off Norwich, and they'll be desperate to make the most of their final weeks in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Norwich game on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Norwich on TV?

Chelsea v Norwich will take place on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Norwich will kick off at 8:15pm – the match is the only Premier League encounter on Tuesday evening.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Norwich online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/8) Draw (17/2) Norwich (16/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Chelsea v Norwich team news

Chelsea: N'Golo Kante is back to some degree of fitness, but perhaps not enough to warrant a start here.

With Billy Gilmour sidelined, Jorginho is the likely contender to start in the most defensive of the midfield roles, though that didn't quite go to plan against Sheffield United.

Olivier Giroud and Mateo Kovacic are expected to return to the starting XI as Lampared wrestles to get the best out of his men in the final weeks of the campaign.

Norwich: Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner remain sidelined for the Canaries.

Todd Cantwell is likely to return to the first team line-up while youngster Adam Idah may have another shot at proving his worth.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Norwich

"Let's face it, as much as we say it would be typical for them to beat us against all the odds, it's not actually going to happen" – also Leicester fans on Sunday afternoon.

On paper, this has a Chelsea wipeout written all over it. They're loaded with goalscorers and even their defence should be able to hold back the meek prodding and probing of toothless Norwich, right?

Well, you'd think so, but Bournemouth's wild four-goal haul in half an hour against Leicester has pretty much flipped all expectations.

Lampard will be keen for Chelsea to race out to an early lead, but all bets are off in this one...

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Norwich

(Chelsea to win 3-1: 12/1 at bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.