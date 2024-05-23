Celtic have now won the Scottish Premiership for three consecutive campaigns - and they're just one title behind Rangers, who are on 55, in the battle to be the most successful team north of the border.

Rangers finished eight points behind Celtic in the league this season, and Philippe Clement will demand a response from his side as they look to get revenge on their arch rivals in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Rangers have failed to beat Celtic in the last four Old Firms, with their last victory in the historic clash coming in May of last year - however, anything can happen in a one-off final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Saturday 25th May 2024.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

Celtic v Rangers will also be shown on BBC One Scotland from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

You can also live stream the Celtic v Rangers game online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland and there will also be updates on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Celtic v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (17/20) Draw (12/5) Rangers (16/5)*

