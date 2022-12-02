The Indomitable Lions are third in Group H with just one point from two games and must beat Brazil to stand any chance of avoiding an early flight home.

Cameroon need to be the latest team to cause a major shock at the World Cup if they are to reach the last 16.

A 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in their opener left Cameroon with plenty of work to do before Vincent Aboubakar stepped off the bench to inspire a fightback from two goals down against Serbia, although the thrilling draw was overshadowed by goalkeeper Andre Onana's exclusion from Rigobert Song's squad.

Brazil are already assured of their place in the last 16 after emerging from their two games to date with a perfect record. A Richarlison brace downed Serbia and Casemiro's late goal secured three more points against stubborn Switzerland.

Seleção head coach Tite might be tempted to shuffle his pack with their next fixture in mind, but Neymar remains unavailable due to the ankle injury sustained in their opening match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cameroon v Brazil on TV and online.

When is Cameroon v Brazil?

Cameroon v Brazil will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Cameroon v Brazil kick-off time

Cameroon v Brazil will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Cameroon v Brazil on?

Cameroon v Brazil will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:15pm.

How to live stream Cameroon v Brazil online

You can also live stream the Cameroon v Brazil game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Cameroon v Brazil referee

The referee for Cameroon v Brazil has been confirmed as REFEREE1.

Cameroon v Brazil odds

Cameroon v Brazil prediction

