The Indomitable Lions are third in Group H with just one point from two games after losing 1-0 to Switzerland and fighting back in thrilling style to claim a 3-3 draw with Serbia.

Cameroon head into their clash against Brazil knowing anything less than a win will end their World Cup dreams.

Striker Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to inspire the comeback with an outrageous goal and assist for Eric Choupo-Moting's equaliser, but head coach Rigobert Song's decision to axe number one goalkeeper Andre Onana continues to overshadow their preparations.

Brazil head coach Tite could be tempted to rest a few of his regular picks as his side have already punched their ticket to the last 16 following wins over Serbia and Switzerland.

The Seleção boss will also be eager to avoid picking up any more injuries with Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro all on the crocked list.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cameroon v Brazil on TV and online.

When is Cameroon v Brazil?

Cameroon v Brazil will kick off at 7pm on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Cameroon v Brazil team news

Cameroon predicted line-up: Epassy; Fai, N'Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo; Ondoua, Anguissa, Kunde; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Brazil predicted line-up: Alisson; Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Vinicius Jr, Jesus, Raphinha

Cameroon v Brazil prediction

Cameroon were sliced open time and time again in the draw with Serbia and were lucky that Aleksandar Mitrović and co spurned a number of opportunities.

Brazil will probably be more ruthless, especially as they have yet to really turn on the style, while the likes of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus will be eager to prove they can fill the void.

The Indomitable Lions will, no doubt, start with their customary counter-attacking tactics but will need to throw a bit more caution to the wind if they are to claim an unlikely three points, which could leave them vulnerable on the break.

Vincent Aboubakar was a game-changing substitute against Serbia with his runs in behind causing havoc, but Brazil's defence is hardly lacking a turn of foot so it's questionable when he can make a similar impact.

Our prediction: Cameroon 1-3 Brazil (12/1 at bet365)

Cameroon v Brazil odds

bet365 odds: Cameroon (7/1) Draw (4/1) Brazil (2/5)

