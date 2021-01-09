What channel is Burnley v MK Dons on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley host MK Dons in the third round of the FA Cup with the League One side hoping to cause an upset at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley may have enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone, but MK Dons are also on a high.

Dons boss Russell Martin has overseen back-to-back wins since Christmas to pull his men clear of the mire and prepare them for what could be one of the more entertaining FA Cup fixtures this weekend.

Burnley beat Sheffield United 1-0 last time out and their recent Premier League ties have been close, which suggests the Dons could sneak something here.

Indeed, Martin will hope the 4-1 win away to Swindon Town on 29th December sets his men up nicely for another victory on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v MK Dons on TV and online.

When is Burnley v MK Dons on TV?

Burnley v MK Dons will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v MK Dons will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Morecambe, which kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v MK Dons on?

Unfortunately the game will not be shown live on any dedicated TV channels, but fear not, you’ll still be able to live stream the match using the option below.

From there, you may be able to cast the stream to your big screen depending on your TV.

How to live stream Burnley v MK Dons online

You can live stream the match via FA Player on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The free service is used for Women’s Super League clashes as well as several FA Cup matches during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch Burnley v MK Dons in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Burnley v MK Dons team news

Burnley: Dyche is likely to make changes to his XI here but may not want to risk the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Johann Gudmundsson and Jack Cork, who are pushing for a return from injury.

Charlie Taylor is ruled out but Dwight McNeil and Matej Vydra could feature. Don’t be surprised if regular starters Chris Wood, Ben Mee and Ashley Westwood are rested here.

MK Dons: Loanee Carlton Morris left MK Dons at the start of the transfer window but in the two games since his last appearance before Christmas the side has successfully switched to playing Cameron Jerome up top on his own.

Jerome should play there again, with Scott Fraser starting behind him. Daniel Harvie and Ben Gladwin can push forward but boss Martin may decide to pack the midfield as they did against Swindon.

Our prediction: Burnley v MK Dons

Burnley will have a few players rested here and it could be a long afternoon for the Clarets if MK Dons put up a fight in midfield.

Jerome has plenty of ability to lead the line and Martin will instruct his men to sit tight before hitting on the break.

This may not be a pretty encounter but MK Dons will give a good account of themselves. Both teams will score and this match could go to extra time, with no FA Cup replays permitted this season.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 MK Dons (2-1 a.e.t)

