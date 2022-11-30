A grand total of 12 Premier League players have weaved their way into Tite's final 26-man squad, with Richarlison's inclusion bearing much fruit with two goals against Serbia already in the competition.

Brazil continue to look dangerous at the World Cup 2022 with plenty of British interest due to a vast array of Premier League stars strutting their stuff for the Samba Boys.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal join Manchester United trio Casemiro, Antony and Fred in the side and have each shown exactly why they are playing for the pre-tournament favourites.

Read more: England's potential route to the final | World Cup matches on today

Brazil remain the only team to have played in all 22 World Cup tournaments, and they will hope to stick around for longer at this one than in previous years.

Tite's men boast a phenomenal defensive record as well as a bunch of supreme attacking talents, with Neymar at the heart of their operation on the field.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Brazil's upcoming fixtures at World Cup 2022.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 TV schedule | World Cup 2022 on radio | World Cup 2022 TV presenters, pundits and commentators | World Cup stadiums | Best players at the World Cup | Best teams at the World Cup

When do Brazil play next at the World Cup?

Brazil's next match will see them take on Cameroon in their last Group G game at the World Cup 2022.

The match will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022 with a 7pm kick-off time, the final game of the World Cup group stages, played simultaneously with Serbia v Switzerland.

Brazil fixtures on TV

All UK time

Friday 2nd December

World Cup Group G: Cameroon v Brazil (7pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Who could Brazil play in the next round?

IF Brazil qualify for the Round of 16 via 1st place

Monday 5th December

World Cup Ro16: Brazil v runners-up of Group H (currently Ghana) (7pm) TV TBC

IF Brazil qualify for the Round of 16 via 2nd place

Tuesday 6th December

World Cup Ro16: Winners of Group H (currently Portugal) v Brazil (7pm) TV TBC

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.