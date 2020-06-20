Manager Eddie Howe’s campaign to retain top-flight status for next term kicks off this evening in what is likely to be the most-watched top flight game in history due to being the first of the Premier League fixtures shown live on BBC.

Bournemouth go up against Crystal Palace, a side who are surely now safe.

With little to play for but league position, Palace could well be the perfect opponent for relegation-scrappers Bournemouth to take advantage of here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on TV?

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will follow three other live Premier League games on Saturday, including West Ham v Wolves at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:15pm.

This is the first of four Premier League games on BBC.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace team news

Bournemouth: Injuries had severely impacted on Bournemouth when the season was suspended due to coronavirus – but boss Howe now has a number of men back in his side.

David Brooks could get his first start of the campaign, while Steve Cook and Arnaut Danjuma are both fit again after layoffs. Ryan Fraser could play, although his contract stand-off with the club means Howe may look elsewhere to fill his XI.

Crystal Palace: Manager Roy Hodgson has a fully-fit squad to choose from with Jeffrey Schlupp now back in action. The Eagles broke for the season hiatus having won three games on the bounce, with Jordan Ayew netting in 1-0 wins over both Brighton and Watford.

Expect Ayew to start again, with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha naturally forming the attacking arsenal.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

The past three months have played well into the hands of Hodgson, who will likely have seen it as an opportunity to rest his players.

Not so with Eddie Howe, who will have used the lockdown weeks to prepare his men for an almighty relegation scrap. Expect Bournemouth to come out fighting here and to try and impose themselves on Palace.

Of the Eagles’ 10 wins this season, eight have been via a one-goal margin. Even if Hodgson’s men control the game Bournemouth won’t be more than a goal away from a point. This clash could be a tense one.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace

