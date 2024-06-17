With a squad that matches the proven quality of seasoned heads like Kevin De Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku with rising stars like Jérémy Doku, Amadou Onana and Johan Bakayoko, Belgium are looking to do much more than just win Group E.

Slovakia, meanwhile, will be battling it out with Ukraine and Romania as they look to reach the knockout stages of the Euros for just the second time in their history.

They impressed in qualifying, but given their wins came against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, they're going to have to raise their game significantly at the tournament.

Francesco Calzona's team will not be afraid to be direct and look to get the ball forward quickly. Whether that's enough to trouble Belgium remains to be seen, but it's the games against Ukraine and Romania that will be telling.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Belgium v Slovakia on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Slovakia?

Belgium v Slovakia will take place on Monday 17th June 2024.

Belgium v Slovakia kick-off time

Belgium v Slovakia will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Belgium v Slovakia on?

Belgium v Slovakia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Belgium v Slovakia online

You can also live stream Belgium v Slovakia online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Belgium v Slovakia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

