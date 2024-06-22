Romelu Lukaku saw two goals ruled out - for offside and then handball - while captain Kevin De Bruyne stormed out of a post-match interview to sum up the frustration in the Red Devils camp.

With the best third-placed sides able to qualify for the knockout stages and plenty of football to be played, it's not quite panic stations yet - but Belgium will be determined to get things back on track.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

More like this

They look set for another tough test on Saturday evening against a Romania side that showed both their resolute defence and attacking threat to cause an upset of their own against Ukraine, who many were tipping as dark horses, in the opener.

Romania's 3-0 victory – their first Euros win in 24 years – may have included eye-catching long-range strikes from Nicolae Stanciu and Răzvan Marin, but it was well deserved and leaves them in a commanding position in Group E.

Edward Iordănescu's side will be full of belief and ready to soak up plenty of Belgian pressure, while Monday's victory is a warning that they're more than just a well-structured and hard-working defensive unit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Belgium v Romania on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Belgium v Romania?

Belgium v Romania will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Belgium v Romania kick-off time

Belgium v Romania will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Belgium v Romania on?

Belgium v Romania will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7:10pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Belgium v Romania online

You can also live stream Belgium v Romania online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Belgium v Romania on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Belgium v Romania odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Belgium (9/20) Draw (7/2) Romania (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.