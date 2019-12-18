While much of the narrative will revolve around the off-field significance of Barcelona – a bold symbol of Catalonia – going into battle with Spanish state-backed Real Madrid, there’s plenty to get excited about on the pitch.

Despite a sluggish beginning to the campaign, Zinedine Zidane is drawing out a tune from his all-star squad.

Barcelona drew with Real Sociedad last weekend but Lionel Messi remains in ferocious form and will be determined to continue his wild record in El Clasico this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Real Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 7:00pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

How to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and live stream

Premier Sports are showing coverage of El Clasico from 7:00pm.

You can sign up for the La Liga TV service via Premier Sports for just £5.99 per month.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the full range of Premier Sports channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month, though La Liga TV will be online-only until January 2020.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barcelona fans will generate an electric atmosphere inside the iconic Nou Camp, but Real Madrid’s stars have their swagger back and won’t be intimidated,

The magic man Messi is likely to be a decider in this one, as is the case in far too many Barcelona matches.

Ernesto Valverde is much-maligned in the hot seat, but in Messi he boasts a reusable ‘get out of jail free’ card and is likely to rely on it once more.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid