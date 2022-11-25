When Lionel Messi stroked in a penalty after 10 minutes, it seemed as though his side were on their way to a routine victory in the Group C opener but Saudi Arabia had other ideas – producing a phenomenally gutsy display to turn the tables and claim a 2-1 win that was celebrated back home with two national holidays.

After suffering one of the biggest World Cup upsets of all time, Argentina have to dust themselves down and go again as they look to kick-start their tournament against Mexico on Saturday.

There was a concerning lack of urgency from Messi and everyone in blue and white but the good news is that five past tournament winners have done so after losing their first game of the group stages, including Argentina themselves in 1982.

Mexico were the better of the sides in their goalless draw with Poland in the other Group C opener but lacked cutting edge – something they'll need to find if they're to get a result that would be a massive boost to their hopes of making the knockout stages.

All eyes will be on Argentina, however, to see how they can bounce back from Tuesday's stunning defeat.

When is Argentina v Mexico?

Argentina v Mexico will take place on Saturday 26th November 2022.

Argentina v Mexico kick-off time

Argentina v Mexico will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v Mexico on?

Argentina v Mexico will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage from 6:05pm.

How to live stream Argentina v Mexico online

You can also live stream the Argentina v Mexico game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Argentina v Mexico referee

The referee for Argentina v Mexico has been confirmed as Daniele Orsato of Italy.

Argentina v Mexico odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Argentina (4/7) Draw (3/1) Mexico (11/2)*

Argentina v Mexico prediction

