Lots of the talk before the tournament was about whether Lionel Messi, dubbed the greatest player of all time by many, would finally be able to get his hands on that famed trophy but different conversations were being had by full-time in their opener against Saudi Arabia.

Five teams have lost their first World Cup game and gone on to win the tournament. On Saturday against Mexico, Argentina launch their bid to become the sixth.

Argentina's 2-1 defeat was one of the great World Cup upsets, not least because it ended their 36-game unbeaten run, and Lionel Scaloni's side now need to put that behind them and focus on finding their response.

Mexico may well be looking at the Saudi Arabia result as a blueprint for success on Saturday and they certainly have the tools to cause similar problems.

There is no questioning their fight and they've got the pace to get at Argentina but they lacked a clinical edge in their goalless draw against Poland.

When is Argentina v Mexico?

Argentina v Mexico will kick off at 7pm on Saturday 26th November 2022.

Argentina v Mexico team news

Argentina predicted line-up: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes, Fernandez; Di Maria, Gomez; Messi, La. Martinez

Mexico predicted line-up: Ochoa; Sánchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Guardado; Lozano, Martín, Vega

Argentina v Mexico prediction

Scaloni has some big selection calls to make as another slip-up could cost Argentina their place in the last 16 and Messi his last chance of winning the World Cup.

Lisandro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez look like two changes that the coach might make, and they should offer his side more control if he does.

If Saudi Arabia and Japan have taught the weaker sides anything, it's that playing on the front foot is the best policy out in Qatar and we should be in for a thrilling game if Mexico take up that mantle.

They'll need more heroics from Guillermo Ochoa but even that may not be enough if Argentina can properly move through the gears and announce themselves at the tournament.

Our prediction: Argentina 2-0 Mexico (13/2 at bet365)

Argentina v Mexico odds

