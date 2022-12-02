Lionel Messi's men were humiliated by Saudi Arabia in one of the all-time biggest World Cup shocks to begin the tournament.

Argentina are firmly back in the hunt for World Cup 2022 glory following an abysmal start to the campaign.

However, they have clawed their way back into contention by winning Group C and booking their place against Australia in the Round of 16.

Messi will be going all out to claim the greatest trophy in world football during his anticipated last World Cup as his career begins to draw to a close.

Fans are all ready to immortalise Messi, perhaps beyond even the level of Diego Maradona, but Argentina have a long way to go before they can crown their new king.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Argentina's upcoming fixtures at World Cup 2022.

When do Argentina play next at the World Cup?

Argentina's next match will see them take on Australia in the Round of 16 at the World Cup 2022.

The match will take place on Saturday 3rd December 2022 with a 7pm kick-off time.

Argentina fixtures on TV

All UK time

Saturday 3rd December

World Cup Round of 16: Argentina v Australia (7pm) ITV1

Who could Argentina play in the next round?

IF Argentina qualify for the quarter-finals

Friday 9th December

Netherlands/USA v Argentina/Australia (7pm)

