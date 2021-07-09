Amazon Prime Video announces All or Nothing: Arsenal to give “unprecedented inside look” at 2021/2022 season

Amazon Prime have announced the next instalment in its football documentary series, offering an “unprecedented inside look” into the 2021/22 season with one of the Premier League’s most successful football clubs: Arsenal.

The series, which will launch next year under the title All or Nothing: Arsenal, follows on from the globally successful series All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and All or Nothing: Manchester City.

Amazon promises that it will grant viewers “intimate access” behind the curtain of the historic club, following Arsenal players both on and off the pitch, and revealing just what it takes for these elite players to stay on form.

Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios, said, “Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season… All or Nothing is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter.”

He added, “We are looking forward to Prime members around the world experiencing another Premier League season with a new club, through All or Nothing’s signature quality storytelling and access.”

Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s Media and Communications Director, said, “We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club.

“All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success.”

The announcement coincides with the run-up to the Euro 2020 final this Sunday, Italy v England.

