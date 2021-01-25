What channel is Wycombe v Tottenham FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham travel to face Wycombe in the final game of this week’s FA Cup fixtures live on TV.

Advertisement

Spurs have experienced a mixed season so far, from the joys of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min’s outrageous partersnhip and Tanguy Ndombele’s emergence as a superstar, to the despairs of losing leads, dropping points and Gareth Bale’s non-impact since his return.

Jose Mourinho loves a cup competition, he will take this game as seriously as every other encounter, and will expect nothing less than a win.

Wycombe finished eighth in League One last season but qualified for the play-offs due to a controversial points per game mechanism and subsequently fought their way to the Championship.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth has found life tricky in the second tier though. Wanderers sit rock-bottom of the table with just 15 points from 23 games (0.65 PPG), three wins to their name and are 10 points adrift of safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Wycombe v Tottenham on TV?

Wycombe v Tottenham will take place on Monday 25th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wycombe v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wycombe v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Wycombe v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wycombe v Tottenham team news

Wycombe: Anthony Stewart is sidelined through injury, but the good news for Ainsworth is that he’s the only absentee for Wanderers.

Ryan Tafazolli has replaced Stewart in defence and is likely to remain there for this one.

Tottenham: Similarly to Wanderers, Spurs boast a near full strength side. Only Giovani Lo Celso misses this one.

Harry Kane was left out of the squad to face Marine in the last round, and may be afforded time off here. Bale will expected to a deliver a big performance, Carlos Vinicius is likely to lead the line and Joe Hart should start between the sticks.

Wycombe v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wycombe (10/1) Draw (11/2) Tottenham (2/9)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Wycombe v Tottenham

Tottenham are in for a tough ride against battle-hardy Wycombe. They are notoriously hard-workers and won’t need to think twice about going strong into tackles.

They will set up as compact as they come, which could frustrate Spurs for a while, but their quality should shine through.

Once the breakthrough is made, Spurs should hold onto the lead and extend it. Whether Bale will seize a chance to shine remains to be seen, but Spurs fans are desperate for their former hero to come good again.

Our prediction: Wycombe 0-2 Tottenham (7/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.