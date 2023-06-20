England set a target of 281 for Australia to chase after tea on Day 4, with Day 5 set to boast plenty of drama, especially if the rain clouds arrive to wreak havoc on affairs.

The Ashes is up and running, and the first Test is almost over. Attention will swiftly turn to the second Test with Lord's coming into view.

Regardless of the final result in this first Test, the spirited England display should give fans plenty of hope going into the series with plenty more elite, competitive cricket to come.

The Ashes will span most of the summer with the series set to draw to a close on the 31st July – if the final Test goes the distance.

Fans will be drawn deeper into The Ashes as the action develops, with those of an English persuasion hopeful of striking back against a decade of Aussie dominance.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the next Test match in The Ashes this summer.

When is the 2nd Test match in The Ashes?

The Ashes 2nd Test begins at 11am on Wednesday 28th June 2023.

It will run up until Sunday 2nd July, should the Test match go to a fifth day.

Where is the next Test match held?

The Ashes 2nd Test will be held at Lord's in London.

The Home of Cricket can fit more than 30,000 fans into the iconic ground and every seat will be filled for this showdown between these two great cricket enemies.

The Ashes schedule 2023

1st Test: England v Australia

Date: Friday 16th – Tuesday 20th June

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 11am

2nd Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 28th June – Sunday 2nd July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 11am

3rd Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 6th – Monday 10th July

Venue: Headingley

Time: 11am

4th Test: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd July

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 11am

5th Test: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 27th – Monday 31st July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 11am

How to watch The Ashes on TV

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream The Ashes online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

