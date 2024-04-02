The 2024 season is shaping up nicely with the ambitious Durham set for a return to Division One after clinching promotion.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced he will not feature at the T20 World Cup in a bid to return to fitness and declared he will take up the bat and ball for Durham in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the County Championship 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

County Championship 2024 on TV

You can watch the County Championship 2024 live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the Sky Go app.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don't have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

County Championship 2024 TV schedule

All start at 11am UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket, unless otherwise stated. Subject to change.

Round 1 - Friday 5th April to Monday 8th April

Division One

Durham v Hampshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Kent v Somerset (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Lancashire v Surrey (Emirates Old Trafford)

Warwickshire v Worcestershire (Edgbaston)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Gloucestershire (The Incora County Ground)

Middlesex v Glamorgan (Lord's)

Sussex v Northamptonshire (The 1st Central County Ground)

Yorkshire v Leicestershire (Headingley)

Round 2 - Friday 12th April to Monday 15th April

Division One

Essex v Kent (The Cloud County Ground)

Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire v Durham (Edgbaston)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Derbyshire (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Leicestershire v Sussex (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire v Middlesex (The County Ground Northampton)

Round 3 - Friday 19th April to Monday 22nd April

Division One

Essex v Lancashire (The Cloud County Ground)

Hampshire v Warwickshire (Ageas Bowl)

Kent v Surrey (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Somerset v Nottinghamshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Worcestershire v Durham (New Road)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Leicestershire (The Incora County Ground)

Middlesex v Yorkshire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire v Glamorgan (The County Ground Northampton)

Sussex v Gloucestershire (The 1st Central County Ground)

Round 4 - Friday 26th April to Monday 29th April

Division One

Durham v Essex (Seat Unique Riverside, Surrey v Hampshire (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston)

Worcestershire v Somerset (New Road)

Division Two

Gloucestershire v Middlesex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Headingley)

Round 5 - Friday 3rd May to Monday 6th May

Division One

Lancashire v Kent (Emirates Old Trafford)

Somerset v Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Sussex (The Incora County Ground)

Middlesex v Leicestershire (Lord's)

Yorkshire v Glamorgan (Headingley)

Round 6 - Friday 10th May to Monday 13th May

Division One

Hampshire v Durham (Ageas Bowl)

Kent v Lancashire (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Surrey v Warwickshire (Kia Oval)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Surrey (Sophia Gardens)

Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire (The County Ground Northamptonshire)

Round 7 - Friday 17th May to Monday 20th May

Division One

Essex v Warwickshire (The Cloud County Ground)

Lancashire v Durham (TBC)

Nottinghamshire v Hampshire (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Kent (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Northamptonshire (The Incora County Ground)

Glamorgan v Middlesex (Sophia Gardens)

Leicestershire v Gloucestershire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Sussex v Yorkshire (The 1st Central County Ground)

Round 8 - Friday 24th May to Monday 27th May

Division One

Durham v Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)

Hampshire v Surrey (Ageas Bowl)

Kent v Essex (The Spitfire County Ground)

Lancashire v Warwickshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire (New Road)

Division Two

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire (The Seat Unique Riverside Stadium)

Leicestershire v Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Sussex (Lord's)

Northamptonshire v Yorkshire (The County Ground Northampton)

Round 9 - Sunday 23rd June to Wednesday 27th June

Division One

Durham v Worcestershire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Hampshire v Kent (Ageas Bowl)

Lancashire v Nottinghamshire (Southport)

Somerset v Warwickshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Surrey v Essex (The Kia Oval)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Yorkshire (Chesterfield)

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Cheltenham College)

Leicestershire v Middlesex (TBC)

Northamptonshire v Sussex (The County Ground Northampton)

Round 10 - Thursday 22nd August to Sunday 25th August

Division One

Durham v Nottinghamshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Hampshire v Essex (Ageas Bowl)

Surrey v Lancashire (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston)

Worcestershire v Kent (New Road)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Glamorgan (The Incora County Ground)

Gloucestershire v Leicestershire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Middlesex v Northamptonshire (Merchant Taylors' School)

Yorkshire v Sussex (Scarborough)

Round 11 - Thursday 29th August to Sunday 1st September

Division One

Essex v Worcestershire (The Cloud County Ground)

Lancashire v Hampshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Nottinghamshire v Surrey (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Durham (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Warwickshire v Kent (Edgbaston)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Leicestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Sussex v Derbyshire (The 1st Central County Ground)

Yorkshire v Middlesex (Headingley)

Round 12 - Monday 9th September to Thursday 12th September

Division One

Durham v Lancashire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex v Nottinghamshire (The Cloud County Ground)

Kent v Hampshire (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Somerset v Surrey (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Worcestershire v Warwickshire (New Road)

Division Two

Leicestershire v Yorkshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (The County Ground Northampton)

Sussex v Glamorgan (The 1st Central County Ground)

Round 13 - Tuesday 17th September to Friday 20th September

Division One

Hampshire v Worcestershire (Ageas Bowl)

Kent v Nottinghamshire (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Lancashire v Somerset (Emirates Old Trafford)

Surrey v Durham, Warwickshire v Essex (Edgbaston)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Middlesex (The Incora County Ground)

Glamorgan v Yorkshire (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire v Sussex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Northamptonshire v Leicestershire (The County Ground Northampton)

Round 14 - Thursday 26th September to Sunday 29th September

Division One

Durham v Kent (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex v Surrey (The Cloud County Ground)

Nottinghamshire v Warwickshire (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Hampshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Worcestershire v Lancashire (New Road)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Leicestershire v Derbyshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Sussex v Middlesex (The 1st Central County Ground)

Yorkshire v Northamptonshire (Headingley)

