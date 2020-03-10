Cheltenham Festival race times and runners – Day 1
Cheltenham Festival is underway with a packed schedule on Day One
Cheltenham Festival is underway with the first day of races taking place to kick-start the iconic horse racing event.
The 3:30pm Champion Hurdle is the big race of the day with Epatante the clear favourite to mop up the competition.
RadioTimes.com rounds up Day One of Cheltenham festival race times.
Cheltenham Festival race times
Day One - Tuesday 10th March
1:30pm – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £125,000
Asterion Forlonge
P Townend
W P Mullins
Abacadabras
D N Russell
G Elliott
Shishkin
Nico de Boinville
N J Henderson
Chantry House
B J Geraghty
N J Henderson
Fiddlerontheroof
R M Power
C L Tizzard
Captain Guinness
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead
Elixir D'Ainay
M P Walsh
W P Mullins
Edwardstone
Tom Cannon
A King
Allart
Mr J C Bowen
N J Henderson
Soviet Pimpernel
K C Sexton
Peter Fahey
2:10pm – Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y – £175,000
Notebook
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead
Fakir D'oudairies
M P Walsh
Joseph P O'Brien
Brewin'upastorm
R Johnson
Olly Murphy
Cash Back
P Townend
W P Mullins
Esprit Du Large
Adam Wedge
Evan Williams
Rouge Vif
G Sheehan
H Whittington
Maire Banrigh
Harry Skelton
D Skelton
Put The Kettle On
Aidan Coleman
H de Bromhead
Al Dancer
Sam Twiston-Davies
N A Twiston-Davies
Global Citizen
D Bass
B Pauling
2:50pm – Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f – £110,000
Vinndication
D Bass
K C Bailey
The Conditional
Brendan Powell
D G Bridgwater
Discorama
B J Cooper
P Nolan
Kildisart
D A Jacob
B Pauling
Who Dares Wins
Tom Cannon
A King
Mister Malarky
J J O'Neill
C L Tizzard
No Comment
R Johnson
P J Hobbs
Cepage
Charlie Deutsch
Miss V Williams
Cobra De Mai
Harry Skelton
D Skelton
Big River
D R Fox
Miss Lucinda V Russell
3:30pm – Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £450,000
Epatante
B J Geraghty
N J Henderson
Cilaos Emery
P Townend
W P Mullins
Pentland Hills
Nico de Boinville
N J Henderson
Supasundae
R M Power
Mrs J Harrington
Darver Star
Jonathan Moore
G P Cromwell
Coeur Sublime
D N Russell
G Elliott
Sharjah
Mr P W Mullins
W P Mullins
Call Me Lord
Mr J C Bowen
N J Henderson
Ballyandy
Sam Twiston-Davies
N A Twiston-Davies
Silver Streak
Adam Wedge
Evan Williams
4:10pm – David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y – £120,000
Benie Des Dieux
P Townend
W P Mullins
Honeysuckle
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead
Stormy Ireland
R M Power
W P Mullins
Roksana
Harry Skelton
D Skelton
Elfile
D E Mullins
W P Mullins
Lady Buttons
Thomas Dowson
P A Kirby
Cap Soleil
P J Brennan
F O'Brien
Popong
Aidan Coleman
H de Bromhead
Desaray Girl
Sam Twiston-Davies
P A Kirby
Crossgalesfamegame
Mr M J P Kendrick
F O'Brien
4:50pm – Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (Listed) 2m 4f 44y – £70,000
Imperial Aura
D Bass
K C Bailey
Galvin
D N Russell
G Elliott
Espoir De Guye
Charlie Deutsch
Miss V Williams
Hold The Note
J J Burke
M R Channon
Beakstown
Harry Skelton
D Skelton
Trainwreck
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead
Precious Cargo
Nico de Boinville
N J Henderson
Whatmore
Reserve 1
H D Daly
Champagne Court
Nick Scholfield
J Scott
Champagne Mystery
J McGrath
N J Henderson
5:30pm – National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase) (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y – £125,000
Carefully Selected
Mr P W Mullins
W P Mullins
Lord Du Mesnil
Mr S Waley-Cohen
Richard Hobson
Springfield Fox
Mr N George
T R George
Ravenhill
Mr J J Codd
G Elliott
Newtide
Mr B O'Neill
K C Bailey
Forza Milan
Mr Derek O'Connor
J Nash
Lamanver Pippin
Mr W Biddick
C L Tizzard
Smoking Gun
Mr T Hamilton
The Hollow Ginge
Mr Z Baker
N A Twiston-Davies
Ocean Cove
Ms Lisa O'Neill
F O'Brien