The eventual champion will earn 100,000 ranking points and is likely to shoot to the top of the charts for this term as players jostle for position with a busy winter approaching.

The British Open 2022 offers the biggest opportunity to rack up points in the fledgling 2022/23 season so far.

Kyren Wilson will hope to build momentum following his triumph in the European Masters, while Barry Hawkins will hope to press up the charts after reaching the final in that one.

The British Open returned to the tour last year following a 17-year hiatus and the comeback edition was won by Welshman Mark Williams, who defeated Gary Wilson 6-4 in the final showdown.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and the cast of usual suspects will all descend on Milton Keynes for the tournament this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the British Open 2022 snooker tournament.

When is the British Open 2022?

The British Open 2022 started on Monday 26th September 2022, later in the year than the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021.

The week-long event culminates in the final on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

How to watch the British Open 2022 on TV and live stream

Fans will be delighted to know that the entire tournament will be broadcast live on free-to-air ITV platforms.

Every day of action will be shown live from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 with coverage to begin 15 minutes before play in each session.

The only exception will be Saturday's coverage of the semi-finals which will be shown on the main ITV channel (afternoon) and ITV3 (evening).

You can watch all of the action on TV or you can live stream every moment via ITV Hub on a range of mobile devices.

British Open TV schedule today

You can check out all the matches coming up today below:

Monday 26th September

1pm

Ricky Walden [17] v Mark Selby [3]

Anthony McGill [15] v Wu Yize [68]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Oliver Brown [99]

Mark J Williams [6] v Andres Petrov [126]

Shaun Murphy [8] v Gary Wilson [32]

Bai Langning [115] v Zhao Xintong [5]

Lei Peifan [76] v Stuart Bingham [12]

Graeme Dott [34] v Luca Brecel [11]

7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher [61] v Ronnie O'Sullivan [1]

Mark Davis [53] v Kyren Wilson [7]

Dominic Dale [58] v Jack Lisowski [9]

Andy Hicks [66] v John Higgins [4]

Mark Allen [13] v Stuart Carrington [63]

Duane Jones [74] v Barry Hawkins [10]

Joe Perry [25] v Hossein Vafaei [16]

Judd Trump [2] v Si Jiahui [117]

