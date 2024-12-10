Usyk was forced to vacate the IBF heavyweight belt shortly after becoming undisputed champion of the world, but will now place his IBO, WBC and WBO titles back on the line.

Usyk remains undefeated in 22 professional fights, and has hinted he will return to cruiserweight following a successful stint sweeping through the heavyweight division with relative ease.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 via live stream and TV.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2?

The fight takes place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

TV coverage of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 coverage begins from 7pm UK time on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 fight time guide.

What channel is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2?

Fans can tune in to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 on DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage for £24.99.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 live stream

Whether you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office or TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 fight?

Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 undercard

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - for IBO, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles

Serhii Bohachuk v Israil Madrimov

Moses Itauma v Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen

Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail

Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor

