Joshua and Dubois have punched in a pair of solid victories apiece in recent months and will now clash at a sold-out national stadium as they each jostle for position as the 'best of the rest'.

AJ will be determined to continue his return to the top with hopes of clinching another world title and challenging the likes of Fury in the future – a fight that would grip the UK.

Dubois has plenty of time left in his own career but will be determined to ride the wave of enthusiasm since shaking up Usyk in their bout last year.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois via live stream and TV.

When is Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois?

The fight takes place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

TV coverage of Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois coverage begins from 4pm UK time on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois fight time guide.

What channel is Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois?

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a free month of DAZN.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois live stream

Whether you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office or TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois fight?

Anthony Joshua faces Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois undercard

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF heavyweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz v Tyler Denny – European middleweight title

Anthony Cacace v Josh Warrington – IBF super-featherweight title

Joshua Buatsi v Willy Hutchinson – WBO interim light-heavyweight title

Liam Smith v Josh Kelly – Light-middleweight

Mark Chamberlain v Josh Padley – Lightweight

