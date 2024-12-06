When is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2? UK time, date and ring walks latest
Your complete guide to timings for Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2, including fight time and date.
Christmas is usually a time for football, darts and little else on the sporting scene, but Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have something to say about that.
The pair will return to the ring seven months on from Usyk's destructive victory over Fury, the first defeat of the self-styled Gypsy King's career.
Usyk vacated his IBF heavyweight belt shortly after becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, but remains the dominant force in the division right now.
Fury will be desperate to strike back at Usyk to avenge his first loss in May as the split decision fell the way of the Ukrainian.
Fans across the globe will be excited to see a blockbuster fight between two of the best in the business, as well as discover the shape of heavyweight boxing going into 2025.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 fight.
When is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2?
Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.
Fans can tune in to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 on DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee.
Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage for £24.99.
What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2?
The Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 card begins at 7pm UK time on Saturday.
The headline fight between Usyk and Fury will take place several hours later, at approximately 11pm UK time. This is subject to change.
Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 ring walk time
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 11pm UK time.
The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.
Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 undercard
Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 fight.
- Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - for IBO, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles
- Serhii Bohachuk v Israil Madrimov
- Moses Itauma v Demsey McKean
- Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen
- Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail
- Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor
