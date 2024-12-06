Usyk vacated his IBF heavyweight belt shortly after becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, but remains the dominant force in the division right now.

Fury will be desperate to strike back at Usyk to avenge his first loss in May as the split decision fell the way of the Ukrainian.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see a blockbuster fight between two of the best in the business, as well as discover the shape of heavyweight boxing going into 2025.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 fight.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2?

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Fans can tune in to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 on DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage for £24.99.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2?

The Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 card begins at 7pm UK time on Saturday.

The headline fight between Usyk and Fury will take place several hours later, at approximately 11pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 ring walk time

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 11pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 fight.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - for IBO, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles

Serhii Bohachuk v Israil Madrimov

Moses Itauma v Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen

Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail

Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.