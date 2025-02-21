Daniel Dubois places his IBF world title belt on the line against seasoned star Joseph Parker this weekend in Riyadh.

Dubois defeated Filip Hrgovic to claim the interim title last June, before successfully defending it against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua with a resolute performance at Wembley last September.

The 27-year-old could be set for some huge showdowns to come should Tyson Fury's latest retirement stick. Dubois is likely to be granted a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk should he topple Parker.

New Zealander Parker is about as solid a heavyweight as they come. He has racked up 38 professional fights, including 35 victories, by the age of 33.

However, he has lost three bouts – all against British fighters.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker via live stream and TV.

When is Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker?

The fight takes place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

TV coverage of Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker begins from 4pm UK time on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker fight time guide.

What channel is Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker?

Fans can tune in to watch Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a seven-day free trial of DAZN, or a free month of DAZN with an instalment plan.

The fight will also be available live on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage for £19.99.

Watch Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker live stream

Whether you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office or TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Advertisement Dubois v Parker odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Daniel Dubois (2/5) v Joseph Parker (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Where is the Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker fight?

Daniel Dubois faces Joseph Parker at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 undercard

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.