Usyk claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles from Anthony Joshua before successfully defending them against the Brit.

Fury and Usyk came close to a showdown last year before talks were cancelled and the fight was shelved. Finally, fans are ready to receive the fight they have been waiting for.

It's likely this won't be the last time we see both men in the ring together, regardless of the result, but it will offer plenty of insight into the shape of the heavyweight division in the near future.

More like this

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk via live stream and TV.

When is Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

The fight takes place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

TV coverage of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk starts from 4pm UK time on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN PPV.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk fight time guide.

What channel is Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

Fans can tune in to watch Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee.

Alternatively, you can tune in via DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee with a free month trial of DAZN.

Watch Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office or DAZN PPV, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk fight?

Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk undercard

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk

Jai Opetaia v Mairis Briedis - Vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Mark Chamberlain v Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev v Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe v Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika v Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma v Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel v Frank Sanchez

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.