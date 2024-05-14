However, Fury suffered an injury in training and the bout was delayed once again.

But here we stand, on the verge of the big night, closer than ever to Fury versus Usyk. One man will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk fight.

More like this

When is Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Fans can tune in to watch Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee.

Alternatively, you can tune in via DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee with a free month trial of DAZN.

The event is based in Saudi Arabia, so it will be a favourable fight time for British fans.

What time is Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

The Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk card begins at 4pm UK time on Friday. The main undercard begins at approximately 5pm UK time.

The headline fight between Fury and Usyk will take place several hours later, at approximately 11:05pm UK time.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk ring walk time

Fury and Usyk are expected to make their way to the ring any time from 11pm UK time.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk fight.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk

Jai Opetaia v Mairis Briedis - Vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Mark Chamberlain v Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev v Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe v Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika v Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma v Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel v Frank Sanchez

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.