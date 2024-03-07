The YouTube star took down UFC ace Nate Diaz before facing – and defeating – more obscure opponents in the shape of Andre August and Ryan Bourland, who retired from boxing in 2018 to work on an oil rig.

Paul looks set to be thrown back into the limelight with a glitzy clash against one of the greatest fighters in history, Mike Tyson.

The Baddest Man on the Planet won 37 consecutive fights during his heyday. He retired with 50 overall heavyweight victories to his name in 2005 but will return to the ring as a 59-year-old against 27-year-old Paul.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight.

When is Jake Paul v Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson will take place on Saturday 20th July 2024.

Fans can tune in to watch Paul v Tyson live on Netflix.

Viewers can enjoy Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

What time is Jake Paul v Mike Tyson?

The Jake Paul v Mike Tyson event is yet to be given a confirmed time.

However, due to the fight taking place in Arlington, Texas, British fans can expect a very late night – or early morning.

Central Standard Time is seven hours behind British Summer Time, meaning a 7pm local time start for the card would equate to 2am UK time.

Depending on the length of the card, we could be looking at Paul climbing into the ring with Tyson from around 6am, but we'll update this page with specifics once they have been confirmed.

What is the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson undercard?

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight.

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson

TBC

