Sprinters, pole vaulters, high jumpers and more are about to be unleashed on the world, with 48 gold medals to be fought over.

Fans across the nation will be keen to tune in for all of the biggest moments, with BBC set to beam the showpiece events live, with discovery+ across the full range of events.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at the Olympic Games 2024 on TV.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

When is athletics at the Olympics 2024?

Athletics at the Olympics begins on Thursday 1st August and runs until the end of the Games on Sunday 11th August.

Olympics 2024 athletics on TV

Coverage of the athletics events will be readily available on BBC and discovery+.

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Team GB athletics at the Olympics 2024

A grand total of 64 Team GB athletes will be gunning for gold in Paris during the track and field athletics events.

Keely Hodgkinson (women's 800m) and Josh Kerr (men's 1500m) are among the great medal hopes for the British contingent.

Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes are the top sprinters to keep an eye on, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson will return to compete in the heptathlon.

Women's pole vault veteran Holly Bradshaw will return to the event in Paris, and she will be joined by 24-year-old Molly Caudery, who is the world indoor champion and new UK record holder.

