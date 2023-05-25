World champion Fred Kerley, 2020 Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs and 2022 Diamond League final champion Bromell Trayvon are all in the mix.

Athletics fans are set for a treat in the Diamond League Rabat meeting this month with a blockbuster 100m encounter expected in Morocco.

Akani Simbine, Andre De Grasse and Yohan Blake are all among the enticing field hoping to put on a spectacular show.

Fans around the world will be excited to see some of the biggest names in full flow, knowing that the 2024 Olympic Games will roll around with haste next summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Diamond League Rabat.

When is Diamond League Rabat 2023?

Diamond League Rabat 2023 takes place on Sunday 28th May 2023 from 6pm UK time.

It is the second Diamond League meeting of the year, with 14 events in total spread across 2023.

How to watch Diamond League Rabat 2023

Coverage of the Diamond League Rabat meeting will be shown live across BBC platforms.

The action will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 7pm UK time.

The show will run until the end of the event at 9pm UK time.

Diamond League Rabat schedule

All UK time.

6:37pm – Shot Put (Women)

Shot Put (Women) 7:04pm – 400m Hurdles (Women)

400m Hurdles (Women) 7:05pm – High Jump (Women)

High Jump (Women) 7:15pm – 800m (Men)

800m (Men) 7:27pm – Discus Throw (Men)

Discus Throw (Men) 7:29pm – 110m Hurdles(Men)

110m Hurdles(Men) 7:38pm – 1500m (Women)

1500m (Women) 7:40pm – Triple Jump (Women)

Triple Jump (Women) 7:52pm – 400m (Men)

400m (Men) 8:02pm – 80m (Women)

80m (Women) 8:11pm – 1500m (Men)

1500m (Men) 8:25pm – 100m (Men)

100m (Men) 8:34pm – 800m (Women)

800m (Women) 8:46pm – 3000m steeplechase (Men)

