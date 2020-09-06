But England hit back quickly when YouTuber Young Filly showed calmness under pressure as he collected singer James Bay's pass and rifled it past TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, in goal for the World XI.

Lee Mack and YouTube star Chunkz missed penalties for England in the shoot-out and Mo Gilligan lifted the trophy for the World XI.

The game was short on high-class displays, as befitting a promo charity match, but former Spurs star Keane showed that class was permanent when he fired high into the top of the net.

More like this

Social media was quick to have fun with Keane's career-long joke about each of his former clubs being his "boyhood" favourite.

When YouTuber Yung Filly scored soon afterwards he ran towards his friend, Chunkz, and they celebrated like it was the World Cup final.

There were a few stand-out moments in the Soccer Aid match, especially when ex Manchester United star Patrice Evra nutmegged Lee Mack.

Mack had it coming, according to many, after big-noting it on his entrance into the game.

Elsewhere, former England star Gareth Barry had a professional player's message for football "freestyler" Jeremy Lynch.

England manager Bradley Walsh's enthusiastic management style was reminiscent of Ricky Tomlinson's comedy creation Mike Bassett.

Commentator Clive Tyldesley didn't endear himself to social media after his jibes about the size of actor Tom Davis and Chunkz, although many countered that by calling himself "Chunkz" the YouTuber wasn't too self-conscious about his weight.

You can still give to the Soccer Aid appeal, which this year is raising money for Unicef's efforts to help vulnerable families and children around the world.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.