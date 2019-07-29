Prior to Casualty, the actress played DD Burridge in 2003 C4 prison drama Buried and WPC Madeline Forrest in the BBC's police procedural series Waterfront Beat. Long-time soap fans may also recall that she portrayed Debbie Taylor in the short-lived 1980s' Granada soap Albion Market. Other screen credits include guest appearances on the likes of Judge John Deed, Dalziel and Pascoe, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Father Brown and London's Burning.

On what Corrie fans can expect to see when Bernie turns up on the Street this evening, Hazlegrove said: "She’s not every maternal - I think you could guess that from the way Gemma and Paul have turned out and they left home as soon as they could! For her, parenting got in the way of her having a good time. She loved her kids but they weren’t her priority and feeding and caring for them would always have been a bit of an afterthought.

"It's very different to the role I had on Casualty - Bernie has no morals and Dixie took life and her job very seriously. Bernie is an opportunist and she has no sense of consequence. She is very funny, though - I can’t wait to get the scripts each week and see what she is up to."

Hazlegrove also revealed that one cast member in particular remembered her from that original stint playing Sue Clayton: "Back in 1985, I did work with Barabra Knox [Rita]. And I had another scene with her recently and she remembered me, which was lovely. I'm also really good friends with Sally Dynevor [Sally], so I'd love to work with her. I was also thrilled to have some scenes with Maureen Lipman, especially as Evelyn and Bernie do not see eye to eye at all. We had such fun doing the scenes - Maureen is a legend."

