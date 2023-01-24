Last night's episode of The Archers (23rd January 2023) was a sombre affair as the characters of Ambridge came to terms with some shocking news.

And in Monday's episode, her family and the wider residents in Ambridge discovered the devastating news.

Her husband, Brian (Charles Collingwood) understandably took it the hardest and seemed to shut down his emotions - even in the face of a very awkward run-in with Stella.

Jennifer Aldridge (Angela Piper) and Brian Aldridge (Charles Collingwood) in The Archers. BBC/Gary Moyes

Alice (Hollie Chapman) and Christopher (Wilf Scolding) had a difficult conversation together as they rallied around baby Martha in light of the terrible news.

Chris wondered if troubled Ruairi (Arthur Hughes) knew about the news of his stepmother, and Alice had to admit she's having trouble with her half-brother.

"It's like he's decided to ghost the whole family, no one's heard from him in months," Alice despaired before explaining she's tried to reach out to him on every form.

Alice added: "It's going to crush him to find out - it doesn't matter what's gone on in the past. He'd be so upset to find out she died and he didn't know."

Chris made the kind offer to drive Alice to London to go find Ruairi, and it seems there could be a reunion on the cards - though it won't be a happy one.

Will Alice and Chris find Ruairi?

