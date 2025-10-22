Are soaps letting down their power couples as Robron, Swarla and more face giant obstacles?
So much couple conflict across the board!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 22 October 2025 at 5:44 pm
Authors
Laura DenbyFreelance Writer
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad