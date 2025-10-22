❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Returning to Brookside is the perfect way to honour Hollyoaks' heritage
The crossover is a tribute to both groundbreaking soaps.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 22 October 2025 at 12:01 pm
Authors
Johnathon HughesSoaps Writer, RadioTimes.com
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad