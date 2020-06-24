"Well, he hasn’t given up on love which he deserves a medal for after everything he’s been through so expect some romance at some stage," he said, seemingly indicating that there could be a change in tone from the darker, sadder stories we've seen of late.

Viewers will know that while we did get to see him happy as he and Dee reunited, it was short-lived as Dee's need to get to know her mother, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) ended up driving a wedge between them that neither of them could figure a way out of.

But what about the comedic side of him that has been a little lost amidst the drama, is that an aspect of the long-running character that he would want to try and get back? "Definitely. I try to make him funny any opportunity I can get and I would love to see more it." As would we!

We also took the opportunity to ask the big question that Neighbours fans have been debating for some time - if Dee had returned while Sonya was alive, who would Toadie have chosen given the choice?

"I think definitely Sonya. Dee had moved on and so had Toadie, so he was at a different stage of his life and Sonya had become his focus." On his former co-star, Ryan added "working with the incredible Eve Morey for 11 years, was an absolute dream and honour".

Eve left the show in early 2019 when the character was controversially axed, a move that did not go down well with her co-stars or viewers - despite Sonya's death episode receiving high praise for the performances from both her and Moloney.

