Despite Sadie explaining to James her refusal to confirm Harry's alibi to the police is due to Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) paying her to keep quiet and threatening violence if she doesn't comply, the spiky lawyer starts to lose trust in his fella - and that's even before he ends up in Ste's arms…

"The fact Harry got a woman pregnant and kept it secret makes James worry what else he is capable of hiding," notes Finnegan, recently voted Best Actor at the British Soap Awards 2019. "Discovering Liam is paying Sadie off leads James to confront him and he goes for the jugular, but he isn't as easy to pin down as James had hoped…"

Ste steps in to try and persuade Sadie to exonerate Harry which only fuels James's jealousy. Meanwhile, Ste abandons his date with Jed, who Jonny Baxter and Stuart Sumner have set him up with in an effort to keep him in the far right group, and finds Harry who is shocked when he confesses he still has feelings for him - launching into a kiss!

More like this

What does James do when he finds out Harry kissed Ste?

"James reacts pretty badly when he finds out Harry and Ste have kissed," says Finnegan. "It's a big shock that rocks him and his trust in Harry even more.

"I think James is definitely threatened by Ste. He knows how much he and Harry once loved each other, and anything is possible when it comes to Harry."

James continues to be gripped with paranoia in the coming weeks with regard to Harry's innocence and fidelity, and it looks like there might be no way back for 'Jarry' this time. "Even when Harry says he's going to meet with Sadie, James struggles to believe him. He's not sure what to believe at this point, he desperately wants to trust his boyfriend but there is a nagging doubt because of how much he's lied in the past.

"Harry has his plea hearing coming soon and it's important he doesn't miss that - if he does he'll be remanded in custody and ultimately blamed for the hit and run.

"His mother Marnie tries to make him put his paranoia to one side, but James secretly thinks 'Just because you're paranoid, it doesn't mean they're not after you…' He's trusting his instincts at this stage."

Could that mean he ultimately drives Harry back to Ste?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.