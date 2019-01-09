As Damon was charged with perjury, all eyes were on Ollie's case to convict the paedophile. Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) was worried fragile son Imran was not emotionally ready to testify as he had only just returned from a treatment centre to manage his anger issues, but the schoolboy exploded as he told his mum and brother Sami (Rishi Nair) that Buster had tried to abuse him on a football trip to Barcelona last summer - and he had a voicemail in which the sinister coach blackmailed the boy into keeping quiet.

Explaining he managed to fight Buster off as he tried to touch him, Imran insisted on testifying as the voicemail has emerged too late to be used as evidence. Stunning the courtroom as he revealed what happened, Imran admitted he felt compelled to keep quiet for months as he had confided in Buster about his violence against his mum which the cruel coach had threatened to reveal if he told anyone about the Barcelona incident.

When is the verdict due in Buster's abuse trial?

Imran's bravery in coming forward only angered Ollie, who fled court furious his friend had said nothing and let him go through his ordeal alone, knowing all along he had a key piece of evidence.

Can Ollie forgive Imran? And what impact will his admission have on the verdict, due in E4's episode showing on Thursday 11 January?

