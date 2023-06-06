Both Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) have recently discovered they're pregnant, with the shocking news leading them to reflect on whether they want to become mothers.

Hollyoaks will see two characters struggling with their decisions concerning their unplanned pregnancies .

As Zoe seemed set on having an abortion, Yazz is having second thoughts despite her husband Tom (Ellis Hollins) being over the moon.

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham's (Stephanie Waring) big heist plan risks coming to a halt when Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) opens up to Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

Read on for more spoilers for Hollyoaks episodes airing on Channel 4 from Monday 12th June to Friday 16th June.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Yazz is having second thoughts

Yazz has second thoughts. Lime Pictures

While Tom is excited for Yazz's pregnancy, she's having a hard time dealing with the idea of having a baby.

Frustrated, she ends up lashing out at Steph when she finds the girl cutting up pictures.

When Yazz tries to tell Tom how she really feels, Steph interrupts her and apologises, revealing she only cut the photo so she could put Juliet's (Niamh Blackshaw) pictures in a locket to give to Peri (Ruby O'Donnell).

After visiting Peri, Yazz laments pains in her stomach and is rushed to the hospital.

2. Zara confides in Damon

With the big robbery planned, Zara has an idea when their getaway driver backs out: having Damon take his place.

Cindy, Zara and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) become suspicious when DS Zoe tells them the police received a tip-off about an upcoming robbery.

Unable to sustain the pressure of their secret, Zara confesses to Damon that the three pals are planning to rob an armoured van.

3. Grace calls off the robbery

Grace makes a big decision. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Grace doesn't trust Damon and questions his reasons to be part of their gang. The Love Boat owner admits he could do with the money, but hesitates when Grace puts a gun in front of him.

Knowing they need a driver, the three friends task Damon with finding a suitable vehicle, but things take an unexpected turn when a worried Grace calls off the robbery. Cindy, however, is determined to see this through.

4. Charlie gets arrested

Charlie spends the night in jail. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

More trouble ahead for Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) as he continues to underperform in school and pushes Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) away as a result.

To make things worse, the teen lands himself behind bars when DS Zoe catches him and Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) buying drugs from Taz (Keaton Lansley). She arrests Charlie, who spends the night in police custody.

More like this

The following day, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) encourages Charlie to seek professional help for his mental health, but will he agree?

5. Joel and Leela stay friends

Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) is doing his best to support Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). When he helps her clean the gym, the pair grow closer and they share another kiss, with Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) catching them in the act.

Leela apologises to Donna-Marie, telling her best friend the kiss with Joel meant nothing. Back at home, Joel tells Leela he overheard the conversation and the two agree to stay friends. Will it last?

6. Zoe asks for advice

Maxine is asked for advice. Lime Pictures

Zoe is having doubts about going through with her abortion and asks Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) for advice.

Still looking for guidance, the detective turns to her best friend Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

7. Sam pressures Zoe

Will Sam leave Zoe alone? Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) isn't respecting Zoe's wish to be left alone following their break-up.

Walking to the station with Maxine, Zoe bumps into Sam, who owns up to what he's done. Yet, when he finds out Zoe hasn't had her abortion yet, he tries to pressure her to change her mind.

Maxine protects her friends, telling her brother to back off and asking Lizzie (Lily Best) to put some sense into Sam.

8. Ella wants to find her dad

Ella thinks Tony could be her dad. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is on a quest to find her dad. While Charlie isn't very supportive of the idea, Darren interjects and suggests speaking to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

At The Dog, Ella wonders if Tony could be her father. She goes talk to Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) but panics and blurts out that she thinks they're half-siblings.

Later on, the teen reveals to the teacher that the search for her real dad has led her to Tony, but Beau insists she should find more evidence. As Tony overhears, the girl comes clean, resulting in The Dog owner going through his past and finding a letter from his ex-wife Mandy, which reveals that Ella had been born.

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.