Gemma Atkinson to return to Hollyoaks for special cameo

After rumours of a possible return to Hollyoaks, RadioTimes.com can confirm actress and presenter Gemma Atkinson will be reprising the role of Lisa Hunter.

It’s not currently known how long she’ll be back for, but RadioTimes.com understands this is a temporary guest role.

Speaking of the exciting news, Atkinson told RadioTimes.com: “I’m thrilled to be popping back to Hollyoaks for a short time. It’s where my career began so of course, I was going to say yes!”

The former Emmerdale star added: “The cast and crew are so wonderful and although we have stayed in touch personally, it’ll be great to work together again professionally. I am very grateful to the team at Hits Radio for allowing me to pop back for a short while.”

As for how Lisa will return, fans will have to tune in to future instalments to find out…

Atkinson first made a name for herself as an actress playing Lisa on Hollyoaks from 2001 to 2005.

She also appeared on the spin-off Hollyoaks: After Hours.

She subsequently left to pursue other TV and radio work, going on to take part in I’m A Celebrity 2007, play Carly Hope in Emmerdale from 2015 to 2017 and reach the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 final.

Atkinson now presents on Hits Radio and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

She is currently engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, and the pair have a two-year-old daughter together, called Mia Louise Marquez.

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6:30pm on Channel 4. Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.