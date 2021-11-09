6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Ali caught out and Warren is framed by Fergus

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has a breakthrough when another victim of rapist Ali Shazhad (Raji James) comes forward, will she finally get justice?

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) risks her career, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is framed by Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is pushed to her limit.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 15th – 19th November 2021.

Ali’s past catches up with him

Having initially idolised his long-lost dad, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is now on a mission to expose Ali and tell the world what a nasty piece of work he is. Following a public showdown between father and son in which accusations fly, arrogant Ali demands an apology and beleaguered Misbah considers leaving the village to escape her evil ex.

Just then, a woman called Gina responds to Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and Shaq’s appeal for other victims to come forward. She meets with Misbah and the women share their traumatic experiences with the dastardly doctor, and both decide to formally report him for rape. Taken in for questioning by the cops, will Ali finally pay for his crimes or does he have one last trick up his sleeve?

Verity breaks the law

The recent revelation about ‘Operation Bluebird’ has horrified those who are chilled to learn they’ve been filmed by hidden webcams in their homes, and live-streamed to the dark web in their most intimate moments.

Verity is particularly traumatised at being one of the affected and struggles to deal with the vicious violation of her privacy. As Ali attempts to worm his way out of his historic sexual assault charge, she declares she’s had enough of society’s misogyny and suggests they forge evidence to give them a better chance of conviction. Can she convince Shaq and Sami to get on her board with her plan to bend the law?

Warren framed by Fergus

Back to Operation Bluebird, and Warren reckons he’s about to bring down his bad boy business partner Fergus by revealing he was behind the sleazy scheme. Unfortunately, Fergus is one step ahead and Foxy ends up framed for being the mastermind!

Fergus isn’t off the hook yet, as video evidence surfaces that proves he’s lying about his involvement in the kinky cameras, then some incriminating messages are found which could be the key to nailing the callous Mr Collins once and for all. Can he flee the village and pin it all on Warren before the walls close in?

Martine makes an enemy

Martine starts to regret helping out Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) as she clashes with her temporary houseguest, who is clearly outstaying her welcome. Sensing the tension, Pearl spins a sob story about having nowhere else to go but later overhears Martine complaining about her to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Pearl finds a friend in Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) who offers her his spare room, berating Martine for being so mean to her old friend who’s promised absent Walter she’d keep an eye on his family while he’s in Jamaica. Meanwhile, Felix falls out with DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) over his disappearing act, and the teen confides in Nate Denby (Chris Charles) some uncomfortable facts about his feckless father. Considering Nate’s secret agenda, is that wise?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) fears Becky Quinn (Katie McGlynn) is a negative influence on vulnerable Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), and is unnerved by the opinionated single mum’s refusal to get her baby son Henry checked out by doctors when he becomes ill. Locking herself away until concerned Di threatens to call social services, Becky finally takes Henry to hospital where she gets some worrying news. Has Ms Quinn’s mistrust of authority and crackpot conspiracy theories put her kid in danger?

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) had big ideas of travelling the world and being a superstar DJ – how has he ended up serving over-priced lattes at his gran’s coffee shop? The frustrated adolescent is stuck in a rut so Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) offers her grandson the chance to make something of himself: by promoting him to assistant manager of the Salon de The. It’s not quite the step up he had in mind, but it’s flighty mum Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) who manages to put a smile on his face. Makes a change from making his life a misery.