EastEnders’ Davood Ghadami to join the cast of Holby City

The EastEnders star is swapping Albert Square for Holby City Hospital.

Davood Ghadami

Published:

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami is joining the cast of BBC medical drama Holby City after leaving the Albert Square soap.

Ghadami, who is best known for playing Kush on EastEnders, will be arriving at Holby City Hospital as Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Eli Ebrahimi.

The BBC announced the new cast arrival in a tweet, writing: “Too excited for words!”

Last September, it was confirmed that Davood Ghadami would be leaving EastEnders after seven years on the show, with the soap telling RadioTimes.com: “Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Next week will mark Ghadami’s last appearance on the soap, with Kush planning to make a secret departure with his fiancée Whitney (Shona McGarty) after facing his day in court over a robbery he committed with Phil and Ben Mitchell (Steve McFadden and Max Bowden).

While Kush struck up a deal with the Mitchells to take sole responsibility for the crime, having been the only person spotted at the crime scene, we’re yet to see how Kush’s trial plays out.

Ghadami joined the soap in 2014 as market trader Kush, who spent his time in Walford romancing a number of Albert Square residents, from Shabnam Masood and Denise Fox, to Kat Slater and most recently Whitney Dean.

Holby City won’t be the first medical soap Ghadami has starred in as the former Strictly contestant played Ramin Tehrani on Casualty from 2013 until 2014.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

