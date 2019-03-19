The shock turn of events occurs when Tracy and Billy agree to do Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) a favour and collect his young daughter April from the park.

While Tracy pops off to buy some coffees, Billy starts chatting with April. However, a mum who is suspicious of Billy's motives decides to call the police...

It's not long before the coppers arrive and start questioning Billy. He's shocked but he attempts to remain calm, even though he suspects he's being targetted because of the colour of his skin.

More like this

However, Tracy's the one who loses her ccol when she sees what's going on!

Tracy is not impressed when she finds her boyfriend Billy being hassled by the police. (Picture: ITV)

After furiously confronting the meddling mum who called the police, Tracy finds herself arrested because of her bolshy behaviour!

Angry by the turn of events, especially as he has a job interview to go to, Billy's temper builds and on Wednesday 27 March he gets into a scuffle with his brother Ellis (Asan N'Jie)...

There's a showdown between brothers Billy and Ellis. (Picture: ITV)

Meanwhile, can Tracy talk her way out of further trouble with the police? And how will Marlon react when he hears about the palaver in the park involving April?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.