ITV has also hinted that this may not be the only time Sir Hoyle calls 'order' in somewhere packed full of exciting drama.

In May 2024, Mr Speaker visited the set of Emmerdale, having noted that the soap and its ITV sibling Coronation Street had been mentioned more than 320 times during Parliamentary debates.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle visited The Hide in Emmerdale. ITV

The Lancastrian added that these serial dramas "are an important part of the fabric of British society and the economic contribution they bring to the North".

He also wore the wellies gifted to him at a 2022 reception, and last year's visit marked the show's 10,000th episode.

However, at the time of filming, a general election was called and ITV was unable to use the footage.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle at The Cambridge Union. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

Now, thanks to the magic of post-production editing, Sir Hoyle's scene was finally able to be broadcast.

On his Emmerdale cameo, Mr Speaker said: "Incredibly, Emmerdale has been on our screens for more than half a century - shining a light on the lived experience of others, entertaining viewers with its hard-hitting storylines, while also making a major economic contribution to the North.

"It has been an honour to help the cast celebrate the 10,000th episode of this enduring Yorkshire-based soap, with a visit to the Woolpack.

"As a Lancastrian, I am hugely impressed by the talent and warmth of our friends on 'the other side' of the Pennines."

The Speaker of the House of Commons pops up during a particularly trying time for poor Laurel, who fears she's responsible for the disappearance of evil Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) after a violent altercation.

Little does Laurel know that she and pal Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) were not the only ones to have a terrifying showdown with abuser Anthony, who was later murdered...

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

