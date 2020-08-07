Meanwhile, Nate admitted to Sam Dingle he didn't think he was cut out for fatherhood, having been abandoned by his own dad, and him and Tracy barely know each other.

When the pair met to thrash it out, Tracy insisted she wanted to continue with the pregnancy and have the child. While it wasn't what a visibly shocked Nate wanted to hear, the young lovers had a deep, meaningful and honest chat about the situation and vowed this was the right thing and they would make it work. However, Tracy wasn't privy to her baby daddy's earlier wobble… Are the duo really on the same page?

"Tracy and Nate have a good foundation but had never discussed the future," says Walsh. "Neither know how the other one feels about the relationship, and they just don't know each other very well yet.

"So it is very soon to be going into parenthood, but they are aware it's a bit ridiculous that they are at this stage already. But I think they also happy about this child and know they can do it, hopefully they can be good parents together. Tracy's decision is fuelled by the fact there's been so much darkness these last few years, a new life can bring a bit of joy into the world."

Carter is also surprisingly optimistic, even though his alter ego took more convincing to take the plunge into sleepless nights and endless nappy changing: "Nate is terrified but can do anything he sets his mind to, so I think he will adapt to being a father.

"However, it's going to be a massive task and in the back of his head is the fact he grew up without his biological dad. It will be interesting to see how he deals with that as he goes on the journey, how will he manage his own demons as well as the relationship with Tracy and the baby itself? Nate often acts out with emotion rather than logic, so it could be a struggle."

Will bringing up a baby be the making or breaking of this fledgling romance? Only time will tell.

