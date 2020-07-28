A few years back, Tracy fell pregnant by ex-husband David Metcalfe but made the difficult decision to have a termination as he had left her for another woman, Maya Stepney - who ended up abusing his son Jacob. Walsh acknowledges next week's news brings back painful memories, but gives her a distinct perspective on the situation.

"Going through that with David was something she never envisaged but she knew it was the right thing to do at the time," she reflects. "The thought of doing it again is inconceivable to her, and soon after she learns she's pregnant by Nate she thinks having an abortion is not an option. It still lives with her every day.

"This time she has grown up a lot and is stronger and independent, and almost feels like she could do it alone if she had to. Tracy has always wanted to be a mum one day, but didn't think it would happen like this.

"Her and Nate are having fun and enjoying themselves. After David shattered her dreams she had little flings with Billy and then Pete, we've not had the chance to explore if Nate is the one. But maybe this could be Tracy's fairy tale, the happy ending she wanted. Just not in the way she envisaged!"

As well as Tracy's tumultuous time over the last few years, she also lost her dad Frank and is supporting big sister Vanessa through cancer, hot-headed Nate has displayed a volatile streak since arriving in the village in 2019.

The hunky farmhand seduced Moira Dingle, deliberately wrecking her marriage to Cain Dingle, who he then revealed was his long-lost father. Cain had no idea Nate even existed and the true, tragic story of his childhood sent ripples around the community.

Is this really the right time for the pair to commit to raising a child, or are there some hard conversations that need to be had?

"Tracy or Nate have never discussed the future," admits Walsh. "Neither of them really know how they feel about each other, they've never properly said 'I love you' or any of that so it is very soon to be going into parenthood. But while they know it's a bit ridiculous this is where they're at, they know they can do it.

"They both have hot heads and are very passionate, and will probably bring out the best and worst out of each other as things develop. Throwing a baby into the mix could be very entertaining and it won't be easy…"

