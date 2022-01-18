6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena plans final revenge and will Liv get out of jail?

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) lies to Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) as new evidence comes to light that could see her released from prison, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) lashes out, and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) betrays Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is revealed to be hiding out plotting her final revenge on the villagers, but who is in the serial killer’s sights?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 24th – 28th January 2022.

Meena plots from afar

The locals are understandably jumpy with Meena still at large, even though the cops are pretty sure the serial killer has skipped the country and won’t be returning to the scene of her crimes. But these are soap cops, and they never get anything right.

When bride-to-be Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) confirms 14th February as the date of her upcoming wedding to Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) on her socials, we glimpse menacing Meena lying low somewhere reading the post and positively boiling with jealous rage. Emmerdale have teased the wildly entertaining Meena story will climax soon – we predict a potential Valentine’s Day massacre when she returns for her final revenge.

Vinny lies to save Liv

Elsewhere, the fallout of Meena’s murders continue to have a huge impact, not least on Liv who remains incarcerated for the nasty nurse’s dispatching of Ben after he uncovered her crimes. Hopes of Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) recalling any detail linking her sinister sister to his death thus exonerating Liv are fading fast, so Vinny takes action.

The desperate Dingle begs the GP to lie to the police to help Ms Flaherty’s case, and soon after the accused is called to a last-minute court hearing when new evidence comes to light. Does Manpreet deliberately deceive the authorities? With freedom in her grasp Liv asks Vinny to tell her absent brother Aaron to come to court, only for the stressed-out sibling to refuse to return. Vin can’t bear to upset Liv and lies Aaron is en route as her hearing gets underway…

Jacob wants justice

Leanna’s shocking demise seems so long ago now, but Meena’s first on-screen victim is remembered in moving scenes when Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Jacob are told by the boys in blue her killer has probably escaped and is hiding out abroad. How will they get justice for the tragic teen now?

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) worries for her son as he tries to digest the news his dad’s ex-girlfriend bumped off the love of his life on her 18th birthday and robbed them of a happy future. It’s not your average adolescent problem. Finding brooding Jakey at Leanna’s grave, Leyla comes up with a way to help ease her offspring’s hurt – but will it work?

Mack cheats on Charity

Charity is questioning her romance with Mack since old flame Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) came home, and the volatile pairing is put under more pressure when the bolshy blonde prioritises spending time with her former fiancee. While on a play date with their sons, Charity ignores Mack’s persistent calls not realising he’s ringing to tell her Ryan Stocks (James Moore) has just learnt his adoptive mum Irene has died.

Annoyed at her insensitivity Mackenzie drowns his sorrows with to Dawn, gets sozzled then spontaneously snogs her in public when he spies Charity chatting with Vanessa. It looks like the end of the road for Mack and Charity, until Vanessa (of all people) intervenes to save their relationship. Is it too late?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

There’s always a Romeo and Juliet style forbidden fling bubbling away in Emmerdale, and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is usually the female lead. Having had bad romances with wrong’uns Lachlan White and Jamie Tate, her current secret squeeze is Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) but they have to sneak around because of the feud between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), her brother and his dad respectively. They concoct a way to continue their passion on the sly, but who is about to discover them?

Al and Cain’s antagonism means Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) have now properly lost the Woolpack, and the battered business partners are given a harsh reality check when they see sign confirming the gutted pub is officially up for auction. Is there any way they can get their beloved boozer back before someone else gets their mitts on it?