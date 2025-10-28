Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is left torn between his husbands next week as Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) proposes a vow renewal, and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) spells out that their love story could be over if he proceeds.

Meanwhile, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has a close encounter at the hospital, and April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) contemplate telling dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) about her recent turmoil.

Elsewhere, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has fears for dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) turns her attentions to one of the villagers...

Here's next week's Emmerdale spoilers, for episodes airing between Monday 3rd November and Friday 7th November.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. A special episode explores April Windsor's turmoil

A format-twisting episode ahead. ITV ITV

A special standalone episode sees April Windsor contemplates telling dad Marlon Dingle about the turbulent time she and boyfriend Dylan are having.

As viewers will see this week, Dylan proposes that they run away from the village to escape the clutches of dastardly drug dealer Ray Walters (Joe Absolom). Armed with a bag of his cash, they begin to put their escape plan into motion.

However, before they find opportunity to get out, Ray sends a video message.

2. Charity Dingle's secrets come to the forefront

Could Charity's secret be exposed? ITV ITV

Ahead of her scan, Charity is worried that the results might show that her baby hasn't come from Sarah's implanted embryo.

Tensions run high when an excited Sarah and Jacob discuss whether the child will look like him, and Charity snaps. It's all becoming too much to bare.

The next day, Charity tells Chas about her paranoia and in a moment of madness, she pretends to Sarah that the scan has been cancelled. She secretly heads off to the hospital with Chas, unaware of the danger lurking...

After a moment of relief when the sonographer fails to detect anything, her secrets soon come to the fore when Jacob spots her from the end of the corridor.

Will Charity be able to cover?

3. Aaron Dingle makes Robert Sugden choose – Kev Townsend or him!

Kev proposes renewing their vows. ITV ITV

Kev makes it his mission to stop warring with Aaron, though Robert is naturally worried about why. The two still can't see eye to eye, and Aaron tells Robert to sort it out – or he will.

Later, Robert is gobsmacked when Kev proposes a vow renewal, with Aaron less than impressed to hear that he's accepted!

Vic urges Aaron to follow his heart. ITV ITV

Seeing how troubled he is, Vic steps in to urge Aaron to tell her brother how he really feels about their relationship, and eventually admits to Robert that not choosing him will bring an end to the #Robron love story.

4. Paddy Kirk's fears for missing Bear

Paddy fears the worst for his dad. ITV ITV

Paddy is alarmed when a package arrives for Bear from Ireland – which is where he's claimed to have been staying for months. He's seemingly vanished into thin air.

He frantically calls a list of Bear's acquaintances in the hope of tracking him down, clearly concerned for his dad's welfare. To make matters worse, he hasn't been in touch with Eve on her birthday, and this signals to Paddy that he needs to call the police.

5. Romance is in the air for Kerry Wyatt and Jai Sharma

Kerry and Jai can't keep their hands off each other! ITV ITV

Kerry can see that Jai is prioritising work over parenting Archie and helps him fake a sickie so that he can spend more time with his son.

Later, in the cafe, she finds herself defending him to Lewis and Jimmy, leaving them to wonder whether there could be feelings bubbling beneath the surface... and she soon wonders whether they might be reciprocated when Jai admits that he finds her attractive.

Kerry can't resist temptation and launches herself at him, but they're soon left red-faced when Dylan almost catches them.

Nicola is on the lookout for some hot goss, but will Kerry come clean to her about the intimacy? It could well become talk of the village!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

